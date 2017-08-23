Sandbags being made available as Southeast Texas residents prep for a stormy weekend

BEAUMONT - Sandbags are available to Southeast Texans in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey.
They are available on a county-by-county basis for residents concerned about potential flooding.
More locations for sandbags will be posted as we receive confirmed information about them.
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.
- Precinct One Service Center - 20205 W. Highway 90, China
- Precinct Two Service Center - 7759 Viterbo Road, Nederland
- Nederland Service Center - 515 Hardy Avenue 8 a.m. Thursday, Max 8 bags per household
Driver's license or utility bill showing Nederland residence req. 723-1503
HARDIN COUNTY:
You must bring your own shovel. We will update as we receive confirmed information.
- Precinct 1 - 1290 Hwy 327 West, Silsbee
- Precinct 2 - 1315 N Pine, Kountze
- Precinct 3 - 13745 FM 787, Saratoga
- Precinct 3 - 610 West Herring, Sour Lake
- Precinct 3 - Pinewood Fire Department, 239 Pinehurst Dr; Sour Lake
- Precinct 3 - Lumberton Fire Department, 8890 Keith Rd, Lumberton
- Precinct 4 - 100 Southland, Lumberton
ORANGE COUNTY:
Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their homes from rising water. You must bring your own shovel. We will update as we receive confirmed information.
- Precinct 1 Road & Bridge Barn - North Hwy 87 at North Teal, Orange
If out after 3:30 pm, won't be replenished until next morning, this location only
- Precinct 2 Road & Bridge Barn - 2600 Lawrence Road, Orange
Mon - Fri 7:00 am – 3:30 pm only
- Precinct 2 Commissioner Office - 11867 Hwy 62 North, Orange
- Precinct 3 Maintenance Barn - 2502 West Roundbunch, Bridge City
- Precinct 4 Maintenance Barn - 375 Claiborne Street, Vidor
- Bridge City Sewer Plant - 297 Bower, Bridge City
Bridge City residents only 8:00 am - 5:00 pm only
JASPER COUNTY:
You must fill the bags yourself. We will update as we receive confirmed information.
- Precinct 1 - 63 West at County Road 80, turn on 80 and third address on the left.
- Precinct 2 - Waiting on confirmation for location
- Precinct 3 Barn - Kirbyville Air Port , FM 82 at County Road 411
- Precinct 4 Barn - 15205 Hwy 1004 West, Buna
TYLER COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.
NEWTON COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.
SABINE COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.
