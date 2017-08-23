Sandbags being made available as Southeast Texas residents prep for a stormy weekend

Sandbags Photo/ThinkStock (Photo: blinow61, blinow61)

BEAUMONT - Sandbags are available to Southeast Texans in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey.

They are available on a county-by-county basis for residents concerned about potential flooding.

More locations for sandbags will be posted as we receive confirmed information about them.

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

We will update as we receive confirmed information.

Precinct One Service Center - 20205 W. Highway 90, China

Precinct Two Service Center - 7759 Viterbo Road, Nederland

Nederland Service Center - 515 Hardy Avenue 8 a.m. Thursday, Max 8 bags per household

Driver's license or utility bill showing Nederland residence req. 723-1503

MORE | American Red Cross downloadable hurricane safety checklist (PDF)

MORE | Track the storms with 12News

HARDIN COUNTY:

You must bring your own shovel. We will update as we receive confirmed information.

Precinct 1 - 1290 Hwy 327 West, Silsbee

Precinct 2 - 1315 N Pine, Kountze

Precinct 3 - 13745 FM 787, Saratoga

Precinct 3 - 610 West Herring, Sour Lake

Precinct 3 - Pinewood Fire Department, 239 Pinehurst Dr; Sour Lake

Precinct 3 - Lumberton Fire Department, 8890 Keith Rd, Lumberton

Precinct 4 - 100 Southland, Lumberton

ORANGE COUNTY:

Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their homes from rising water. You must bring your own shovel. We will update as we receive confirmed information.

Precinct 1 Road & Bridge Barn - North Hwy 87 at North Teal, Orange

If out after 3:30 pm, won't be replenished until next morning, this location only

If out after 3:30 pm, won't be replenished until next morning, this location only Precinct 2 Road & Bridge Barn - 2600 Lawrence Road, Orange

Mon - Fri 7:00 am – 3:30 pm only

Mon - Fri 7:00 am – 3:30 pm only Precinct 2 Commissioner Office - 11867 Hwy 62 North, Orange

Precinct 3 Maintenance Barn - 2502 West Roundbunch, Bridge City

Precinct 4 Maintenance Barn - 375 Claiborne Street, Vidor

Bridge City Sewer Plant - 297 Bower, Bridge City

Bridge City residents only 8:00 am - 5:00 pm only

JASPER COUNTY:

You must fill the bags yourself. We will update as we receive confirmed information.

Precinct 1 - 63 West at County Road 80, turn on 80 and third address on the left.

Precinct 2 - Waiting on confirmation for location

Precinct 3 Barn - Kirbyville Air Port , FM 82 at County Road 411

Precinct 4 Barn - 15205 Hwy 1004 West, Buna

TYLER COUNTY:

We will update as we receive confirmed information.

NEWTON COUNTY:

We will update as we receive confirmed information.

SABINE COUNTY:

We will update as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV