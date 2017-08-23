KBMT
Sandbags being made available as Southeast Texas residents prep for a stormy weekend

KBMT 4:10 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

BEAUMONT - Sandbags are available to Southeast Texans in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey.

They are available on a county-by-county basis for residents concerned about potential flooding.

More locations for sandbags will be posted as we receive confirmed information about them.

JEFFERSON COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.

  • Precinct One Service Center - 20205 W. Highway 90, China
  • Precinct Two Service Center - 7759 Viterbo Road, Nederland
  • Nederland Service Center - 515 Hardy Avenue 8 a.m. Thursday, Max 8 bags per household
    Driver's license or utility bill showing Nederland residence req. 723-1503

HARDIN COUNTY:
You must bring your own shovel. We will update as we receive confirmed information.

  • Precinct 1 - 1290 Hwy 327 West, Silsbee
  • Precinct 2 - 1315 N Pine, Kountze
  • Precinct 3 - 13745 FM 787, Saratoga 
  • Precinct 3 - 610 West Herring, Sour Lake
  • Precinct 3 - Pinewood Fire Department, 239 Pinehurst Dr; Sour Lake
  • Precinct 3 - Lumberton Fire Department, 8890 Keith Rd, Lumberton
  • Precinct 4 - 100 Southland, Lumberton

ORANGE COUNTY: 
Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their homes from rising water. You must bring your own shovel. We will update as we receive confirmed information.

  • Precinct 1 Road & Bridge Barn - North Hwy 87 at North Teal, Orange
    If out after 3:30 pm, won't be replenished until next morning, this location only
  • Precinct 2 Road & Bridge Barn - 2600 Lawrence Road, Orange
    Mon - Fri 7:00 am – 3:30 pm only
  • Precinct 2 Commissioner Office - 11867 Hwy 62 North, Orange
  • Precinct 3 Maintenance Barn - 2502 West Roundbunch, Bridge City
  • Precinct 4 Maintenance Barn - 375 Claiborne Street, Vidor
  • Bridge City Sewer Plant - 297 Bower, Bridge City
    Bridge City residents only 8:00 am - 5:00 pm only

JASPER COUNTY:
You must fill the bags yourself. We will update as we receive confirmed information.

  • Precinct 1 - 63 West at County Road 80, turn on 80 and third address on the left.
  • Precinct 2 - Waiting on confirmation for location
  • Precinct 3 Barn - Kirbyville Air Port , FM 82 at County Road 411
  • Precinct 4 Barn - 15205  Hwy 1004 West, Buna

TYLER COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.

NEWTON COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.

SABINE COUNTY:
We will update as we receive confirmed information.

 

