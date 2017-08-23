Sabine River Authority keeping an eye on Toledo Bend levels as weekend rains approach

Sabine River Authority

BURKEVILLE - The Sabine River Authority is watching the water levels of the Toledo Bend Reservoir as Southeast Texas gets ready for heavy rain this weekend.

12News spoke with Assistant General Manager of Administration Ann Galassi by phone Wednesday morning. She said the SRA is watching the inflows and lake levels.

She said all actions will be based on the federally approved guide.

"We are watching the weather. (We are) staying on our guide concerning lake levels. We are at 171.1. Our full pool is 172. Our guide says we start gate operations if it reaches 172.5. We completely follow the guide approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission," said Galassi.

