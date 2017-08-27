ROAD CLOSURES



TRAFFIC ALERT





August 27, 2017

CHAMBERS COUNTY–

· Water over the road at the intersection of I10 and SH146 (This is not the main lanes of I10)

· Water on two lanes of I10 westbound (Main lanes) at FM3180

· FM565 at I10 is CLOSED

· Water over the road on SH99 from I10 to approximately one mile south. The northbound lanes of this are CLOSED.

· The eastbound FRONTAGE road of I10 at SH99 is CLOSED

· SH146 southbound at Cherry Point Drive is CLOSED

JEFFERSON COUNTY–

BEAUMONT

· Water over the frontage roads of US69 north and southbound from Treadway to the northern US69/I10 interchange.

· SH105 at US69 has water over the road

PORT NECHES

· Sections of FM365 on either side of Magnolia Ave. are CLOSED due to water over the road.

LIBERTY COUNTY–

· SH321 CLOSED from US90 north for six miles due to water over the road

· Several areas of FM1008 have water over the road

· FM1409 south of CR470 has water over the road

· SH105 at SH321 water over the road

· The exit ramp to FM1010 from the SH105 Bypass is CLOSED

ORANGE COUNTY–

· SH73 at FM1442 water over the road

· SH87 near Walmart in Orange water over the road

· I10 frontage roads near SH62 water over the road

· FM105 at I10 water over the road

· SH12 at SH62 water over the road

