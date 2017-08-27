KBMT
Close

ROAD CLOSURES

KBMT 9:24 AM. CDT August 27, 2017


TRAFFIC ALERT


August 27, 2017

CHAMBERS COUNTY–

·         Water over the road at the intersection of I10 and SH146 (This is not the main lanes of I10)

·         Water on two lanes of I10 westbound (Main lanes) at FM3180

·         FM565 at I10 is CLOSED

·         Water over the road on SH99 from I10 to approximately one mile south. The northbound lanes of this are CLOSED.

·         The eastbound FRONTAGE road of I10 at SH99 is CLOSED

·         SH146 southbound at Cherry Point Drive is CLOSED

JEFFERSON COUNTY–

BEAUMONT

·         Water over the frontage roads of US69 north and southbound from Treadway to the northern US69/I10 interchange.

·         SH105 at US69 has water over the road

PORT NECHES

·         Sections of FM365 on either side of Magnolia Ave. are CLOSED due to water over the road.

LIBERTY COUNTY–

·         SH321 CLOSED from US90 north for six miles due to water over the road

·         Several areas of FM1008 have water over the road

·         FM1409 south of CR470 has water over the road

·         SH105 at SH321 water over the road

·         The exit ramp to FM1010 from the SH105 Bypass is CLOSED

ORANGE COUNTY–

·         SH73 at FM1442 water over the road

·         SH87 near Walmart in Orange water over the road

·         I10 frontage roads near SH62 water over the road

·         FM105 at I10 water over the road

·         SH12 at SH62 water over the road

TRAFFIC ALERT
 

 
 

 

August 27, 2017

CHAMBERS COUNTY

·         Water over the road at the intersection of I10 and SH146 (This is not the main lanes of I10)

·         Water on two lanes of I10 westbound (Main lanes) at FM3180

·         FM565 at I10 is CLOSED

·         Water over the road on SH99 from I10 to approximately one mile south. The northbound lanes of this are CLOSED.

·         The eastbound FRONTAGE road of I10 at SH99 is CLOSED

·         SH146 southbound at Cherry Point Drive is CLOSED

JEFFERSON COUNTY

BEAUMONT

·         Water over the frontage roads of US69 north and southbound from Treadway to the northern US69/I10 interchange.

·         SH105 at US69 has water over the road

PORT NECHES

·         Sections of FM365 on either side of Magnolia Ave. are CLOSED due to water over the road.

LIBERTY COUNTY

·         SH321 CLOSED from US90 north for six miles due to water over the road

·         Several areas of FM1008 have water over the road

·         FM1409 south of CR470 has water over the road

·         SH105 at SH321 water over the road

·         The exit ramp to FM1010 from the SH105 Bypass is CLOSED

ORANGE COUNTY

·         SH73 at FM1442 water over the road

·         SH87 near Walmart in Orange water over the road

·         I10 frontage roads near SH62 water over the road

·         FM105 at I10 water over the road

·         SH12 at SH62 water over the road

 

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories