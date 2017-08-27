ROAD CLOSURES

TRAFFIC ALERT
August 27, 2017
CHAMBERS COUNTY–
· Water over the road at the intersection of I10 and SH146 (This is not the main lanes of I10)
· Water on two lanes of I10 westbound (Main lanes) at FM3180
· FM565 at I10 is CLOSED
· Water over the road on SH99 from I10 to approximately one mile south. The northbound lanes of this are CLOSED.
· The eastbound FRONTAGE road of I10 at SH99 is CLOSED
· SH146 southbound at Cherry Point Drive is CLOSED
JEFFERSON COUNTY–
BEAUMONT
· Water over the frontage roads of US69 north and southbound from Treadway to the northern US69/I10 interchange.
· SH105 at US69 has water over the road
PORT NECHES
· Sections of FM365 on either side of Magnolia Ave. are CLOSED due to water over the road.
LIBERTY COUNTY–
· SH321 CLOSED from US90 north for six miles due to water over the road
· Several areas of FM1008 have water over the road
· FM1409 south of CR470 has water over the road
· SH105 at SH321 water over the road
· The exit ramp to FM1010 from the SH105 Bypass is CLOSED
ORANGE COUNTY–
· SH73 at FM1442 water over the road
· SH87 near Walmart in Orange water over the road
· I10 frontage roads near SH62 water over the road
· FM105 at I10 water over the road
· SH12 at SH62 water over the road
|
August 27, 2017
CHAMBERS COUNTY–
· Water over the road at the intersection of I10 and SH146 (This is not the main lanes of I10)
· Water on two lanes of I10 westbound (Main lanes) at FM3180
· FM565 at I10 is CLOSED
· Water over the road on SH99 from I10 to approximately one mile south. The northbound lanes of this are CLOSED.
· The eastbound FRONTAGE road of I10 at SH99 is CLOSED
· SH146 southbound at Cherry Point Drive is CLOSED
JEFFERSON COUNTY–
BEAUMONT
· Water over the frontage roads of US69 north and southbound from Treadway to the northern US69/I10 interchange.
· SH105 at US69 has water over the road
PORT NECHES
· Sections of FM365 on either side of Magnolia Ave. are CLOSED due to water over the road.
LIBERTY COUNTY–
· SH321 CLOSED from US90 north for six miles due to water over the road
· Several areas of FM1008 have water over the road
· FM1409 south of CR470 has water over the road
· SH105 at SH321 water over the road
· The exit ramp to FM1010 from the SH105 Bypass is CLOSED
ORANGE COUNTY–
· SH73 at FM1442 water over the road
· SH87 near Walmart in Orange water over the road
· I10 frontage roads near SH62 water over the road
· FM105 at I10 water over the road
· SH12 at SH62 water over the road
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs