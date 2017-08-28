Lance Edwards spent Monday morning visiting with residents in Sour Lake who live in Pinewood.
Hours after several residents like Mitch Hardt decided to leave before the waters of Pine Island Bayou rose into his home, volunteer firefighters had to launch boats to rescue people from their houses.
Monday afternoon, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Brannick issued a mandatory evacuation for the neighborhoods of Pinewood, Bevil Oaks, and Northwest Forest.
