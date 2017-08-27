List of Southeast Texas school and other closures due to Tropical Storm Harvey

Closed Photo/Thinkstock (Photo: AndreyPopov, AndreyPopov)

BEAUMONT - Tropical Storm Harvey is causing schedule changes and cancellations for some Southeast Texas schools for the first week of the 2017-2018 school year.

Concerns about Harvey are also causing some civic organizations to make cancellations.

The following list will be updated as verified information is received 12News.

SCHOOLS

Anahuac ISD: Closed Monday, Tuesday

Beaumont ISD: Closed Monday

Bob Hope Middle/High School: Closed Monday

Bob Hope Elementary: Closed Monday

Bridge City ISD: Closed Monday

Colmesneil ISD: Closed Monday

East Chambers ISD: Closed Monday, on standby to open Tuesday

Evadale ISD: Closed Monday

Evolution Academy of Beaumont: Closed Monday

Hamshire-Fannett ISD: Closed Monday

Hardin-Jefferson ISD: Closed Monday

High Island ISD: Closed Monday

Hull-Daisetta ISD: Closed Monday

Kountze ISD: Closed Monday

Lamar State College-Orange: Closed Monday, Tuesday

Lamar State College Port Arthur: Lamar State College Port Arthur will cancel classes Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29. Faculty and non-essential staff should not report to work Monday and Tuesday. The campus will close as usual on Friday, August 25, at 5 p.m. Plans are for the first day of the Fall 2017 semester to be Wednesday, August 30.LSCPA officials are closely monitoring hourly updates on the storm and will make additional decisions regarding the status of the campus as they are warranted.

Lamar Institute of Technology: With the threat of Hurricane Harvey, Lamar Institute of Technology will be closed Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, for the safety of our students, staff and faculty. All LIT classes are canceled. LIT is scheduled, at this time, to reopen Wednesday, August 30. LIT will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates to our students and employees as needed on our website at www. lit.edu, through our social media, and through local media outlets.

Lamar University: Classes have been cancelled for Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Weekend activities have also been called off.

Legacy Christian Academy: Closed Monday

Liberty ISD: Liberty ISD has cancelled school and all school activities for Friday, August 25th and all weekend activities as well. Please stay tuned to local media and watch the LISD website. We will announce our intentions for Monday, August 28th during the day on Sunday, August 27th.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville ISD: Closed Monday

Little Rascals Preschool and Daycare: Closed Monday

Lumberton ISD: Closed Monday

McNeese State University: McNeese State University will be closed Monday, Aug. 28, due to dangerous weather conditions associated with Hurricane Harvey. All classes and activities are canceled and all offices will be closed.

Nederland ISD: Closed Monday

Orangefield ISD: Closed Monday

PN-G ISD: Closed Monday, Tuesday

Port Arthur ISD: Closed Monday

Redeemer Lutheran Children's Center: Closed Monday

Shorkey Center: Closed Monday

Sabine Pass ISD: Closed Monday

Silsbee ISD: Closed Monday, on standby to open Tuesday

Spurger ISD: Closed Monday

Vidor ISD: Closed Monday

Warren ISD: Closed Monday

West Harding County Schools: Closed Monday

West Orange-Cove CISD: Closed Monday

Woodville ISD: Closed Monday

GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND EVENTS (INCLUDING SCHOOL EVENTS/SPECIFIC ACADEMIC EVENTS)

Beaumont ISD: All BISD football scrimmages have been cancelled.

Beaumont Police Cops & Kids Carnival: Rescheduled for Oct.28 to coincide with BPD's Halloween Trunk

Ezra Charles' "The Story of Boogie Woogie:" Rescheduled from this Saturday to Sept. 23. Tickets will be honored on the new date or refunds may be requested.

Gladys City Oil Company 125th Anniversary: Rescheduled for Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

Hardin County: Currently courthouse closed Monday, all county offices open normal hours Monday. County will re-evaluate after the 4:3o p.m. NWS update, and announced any closings by 6:00 PM

Jasper County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace court dates originally set for Tuesday have been rescheduled.

Jefferson County: All county offices, including the court house, closed Monday

Jasper ISD: All football scrimmages against Cold Springs Friday have been cancelled. Varsity will play Buna at Legacy Stadium in Beaumont at 4 p.m.

KidFish 2017: Rescheduled to Sept. 30

Lamar University: Saturday's SAT Administration that was to be held on Lamar University's campus now cancelled. Test-takers will receive an email to their registered address on College Board.

Lamar University Softball Camp: Registered campers should watch for email from Coach Allison Honkofsky with details. Or call (409) 880-7448 or email allison.honkofsky@lamar.edu

Legacy Christian Academy SAT:Testing scheduled for Saturday, 8/26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017.

Orange County Jury Duty: Dockets for Monday have been cancelled. You will not have to show up for jury duty.

Spindletop Gladys City Museum: Closed Monday, Tuesday

Silsbee SAT Testing: Testing scheduled for Saturday, 8/26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017.

Southeast Texas Career Institute - Silsbee: Closed Monday

West Brook High School SAT: Testing scheduled for Saturday, 8/26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017.

OTHER

Huntsman Port Neches Operations: Closed for all nonessential personnel on Monday

Company will update the employee hotline throughout the day Monday

Company will update the employee hotline throughout the day Monday Parkdale Mall: Closed Sunday

© 2017 KBMT-TV