Harvey now expected to become Category 3 hurricane before landall near Corpus Christi

Tropical Storm Harvey is now expected to become a major hurricane before landfall on Texas coast according to the National Hurricane Center.
At 10 a.m. Tropical Storm Harvey has sustained winds at 65 mph and was moving North Northwest at 10 mph.
Harvey has been quickly intensifying today and could become a hurricane this afternoon.
Harvey is expected to reach the Texas coast close to Corpus Christi late Friday night or early Saturday with winds close to 115 mph as a category 3 hurricane.
