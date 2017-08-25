Closed Photo/Thinkstock (Photo: AndreyPopov, AndreyPopov)

BEAUMONT - Hurricane Harvey is causing schedule changes and cancellations for some schools already in the first week of the 2017-2018 school year. Districts that start on Monday are monitoring the storm and making decisions concerning the first day of class. Concerns about Harvey are also causing some civic organizations to make cancellations.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, most districts in Southeast Texas are monitoring the storm and have not yet made a decision about Monday's school schedule.

The following list will be updated as verified information is received 12News.

SCHOOLS

Anahuac ISD: No school on Friday, monitoring for Friday. According to the latest NOAA projections, the storm is expected to arrive in our area late Friday evening to early Saturday.

Bob Hope School: Schedule changed for Friday.

Hardin-Jefferson ISD is working continually with the Hardin and Jefferson County Emergency Management Offices, the National Weather Service, and local first responders to gauge the threat to our community. A decision about a delayed start or closure of our campuses on Monday is premature at this time. However, we will gather additional information over the next 48 hours and make an announcement regarding Monday’s schedule on Sunday afternoon, if not earlier.

As for this weekend, the varsity volleyball game vs. Ozen has been moved up to 4:30pm this afternoon. The freshmen and JV volleyball games have been canceled. All other practices and events scheduled for Friday evening, Saturday, and Sunday have been cancelled.

Please continue to monitor the HJISD website (hjisd.net), the HJISD Facebook page, the HJISD Twitter page (@HJISD), and the local news outlets for changes to our normal schedule.

Bob Hope Middle/High School: Schedule change. Friday 8:15 a.m. -1:20 p.m. Monday 9:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bob Hope Elementary: Schedule change. Friday 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Monday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Port Arthur ISD expected to delay start of school Monday, Aug. 28 by one hour.

Lamar State College-Orange: Campus will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Lamar State College Port Arthur: Lamar State College Port Arthur will cancel classes Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29. Faculty and non-essential staff should not report to work Monday and Tuesday. The campus will close as usual on Friday, August 25, at 5 p.m. Plans are for the first day of the Fall 2017 semester to be Wednesday, August 30.LSCPA officials are closely monitoring hourly updates on the storm and will make additional decisions regarding the status of the campus as they are warranted.

Lamar Institute of Technology: With the threat of Hurricane Harvey, Lamar Institute of Technology will be closed Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, for the safety of our students, staff and faculty. All LIT classes are canceled. LIT is scheduled, at this time, to reopen Wednesday, August 30. LIT will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates to our students and employees as needed on our website at www. lit.edu, through our social media, and through local media outlets.

Lamar University: Classes have been cancelled for Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Weekend activities have also been called off.

Liberty ISD: Liberty ISD has cancelled school and all school activities for Friday, August 25th and all weekend activities as well. Please stay tuned to local media and watch the LISD website. We will announce our intentions for Monday, August 28th during the day on Sunday, August 27th.

McNeese State University: McNeese State University will be closed Monday, Aug. 28, due to dangerous weather conditions associated with Hurricane Harvey. All classes and activities are canceled and all offices will be closed.

Shorkey Center: Shorkey Education & Rehabilitation Center will be closed Monday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND EVENTS (INCLUDING SCHOOL EVENTS/SPECIFIC ACADEMIC EVENTS)

Beaumont ISD: All BISD football scrimmages have been cancelled.

Beaumont Police Cops & Kids Carnival: Rescheduled for Oct.28 to coincide with BPD's Halloween Trunk

Beaumont Classic Movie Night: Back to the Future, originally scheduled for Fri, Aug. 25 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date

Ezra Charles' "The Story of Boogie Woogie:" Rescheduled from this Saturday to Sept. 23. Tickets will be honored on the new date or refunds may be requested.

Gladys City Oil Company 125th Anniversary: Rescheduled for Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. More information (409) 880-1750 or gladyscityinfo@gmail.com

KidFish 2017: Rescheduled to Sept. 30

Jasper County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace court dates originally set for Tuesday have been rescheduled.

Jasper ISD: All football scrimmages against Cold Springs Friday have been cancelled. Varsity will play Buna at Legacy Stadium in Beaumont at 4 p.m.

Lamar University: Saturday's SAT Administration that was to be held on Lamar University's campus now cancelled. Test-takers will receive an email to their registered address on College Board, and can continue to monitor the College Board website for information related to the test center closure and rescheduling.

Lamar University Softball Camp: Registered campers should watch for email from Coach Allison Honkofsky with details. Or call (409) 880-7448 or email allison.honkofsky@lamar.edu

Legacy Christian Academy: SAT testing that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved Sept. 16.

Memorial High School: Due to the impending inclement weather, the District has decided to cancel the Memorial High School football scrimmage in Baytown today. The athletes will be housed at the high school until noon.

Orange County Jury Duty: Dockets for Monday have been cancelled. You will not have to show up for jury duty.

Silsbee SAT Testing originally scheduled for Saturday 8/26/2017 is rescheduled for Saturday 9/16/2017.

West Brook High School SAT: Testing scheduled for Saturday at West Brook High School has been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2017. Students are being notified by the College Board.



