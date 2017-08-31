Harvey claims life of Newton County woman after car swept off Highway 87 near Newton

NEWTON - A 61-year-old Newton woman became the latest Southeast Texan to lose their life to Tropical Storm Harvey when her car was swept off a Newton County road Wednesday.

Witnesses told the Newton County Sheriffs' office that several people attempted to save Clementine Thomas,of Newton County, after her car was swept off of Highway 87 south of Newton according to Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call abut a car being swept off the road Wednesday afternoon he said.

Thomas' body was recovered from floodwaters at about 3 p.m. according to Rowles.

Several people put themselves in danger trying to get her out of her car and the water following the accident , which is being investigated by the DPS, Rowles said.

Rowles thanked Scott Walker, Ethan Fomby and Justice of the Peace Mike Greer for wading into the water and locating the woman Rowels said.

