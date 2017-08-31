EVACUATIONS: Harvey has triggered several voluntary, mandatory evacuation orders in Southeast Texas

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Tropical Storm Harvey dropped several inches of rain on Southeast Texas flooding streets, yards, neighborhoods and some homes in the area.

Floodwaters from Harvey caused the issuing of several evacuation orders.

Here is a list of evacuation orders by county...

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Sabine Pass - A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued for Sabine Pass on August 24, 2017



Bevil Oaks, Northwest Forest - A MANDATORY evacuation order was issued on Tuesday, August 28, 2017 DOC | Jefferson County Mandatory Evacuation Order



Beaumont - A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued for specific areas of north Beaumont on August 28, 2017. Residents who reside North of Broussard Road and on the following streets... Best Road Hillcrest Drive Crest Drive Stonetown Road Loop Road Oak Ridge Street Pine Ridge Street 8000 Block of Mitchell Road Carpenter Road Bayou Lane 11600 Block of Jamestown Street Residents needing assistance with evacuations from their home should call 3-1-1 MORE | City of Beaumont Voluntary Evacuation Order



Additionally Beaumont Police report that there IS NO CURFEW in place for the City of Beaumont. Rumors about a curfew began circulating on social media and prompted an influx of calls to 9-1-1 and 3-1-1 according to police. MORE | No Curfew in Place for City of Beaumont



Port Arthur - NO EVACUATIONS , mandatory or voluntary, have been ordered for the city If you experience flooding and need to evacuate your home a Red Cross shelter is open at the Bob Bowers Civic Center according to the City of Port Arthur.



, mandatory or voluntary, have been ordered for the city

MORE | Tracking Harvey, latest storm headlines

MORE | List of Harvey Closures & Cancellations

MORE | Southeast Texas Evacuations

MORE | Southeast Texas Shelters

HELP | Texas Cares - Donate to American Red Cross, Harvey relief

ORANGE COUNTY

A MANDATORY evacuation order was issued, August 31, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. CDT, for the following areas of Orange County The Cities of Pine Forest and Rose City Unincorporated low-lying areas of the county north of Interstate 10 and west of Highway 105 which includes areas along the Neches River. A small portion of the City of Orange & unincorporated areas of the county north of Interstate 10 and east of Highway 87 which includes areas along the Sabine River.



A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued on August 29, 2017 for the following areas of Orange County... All areas west of Hwy 105 & south of Hwy 105 up to the city limits of Bridge City Rose City residents City of Pine Forest residents Woodridge Country sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 Mesquite, Lariet Loop, Lazy Lane, & Ashland All areas north of IH-10 and east of Hwy 87 NOT INCLUDING Orange city limits Woodland Ridge neighborhood off of N. Hwy 87



DOC | Orange County Voluntary Evacuation Order

HARDIN COUNTY

A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued on August 28, 2017 for all low-lying areas of the following... Neches River Pine Island Bayou Village Creek corridors DOC | Hardin County Order of Voluntary Evacuation



JASPER COUNTY

A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued on August 28, 2017 for residents below Dam B on the Neches River DOC | Jasper County Order of Voluntary Evacuation



TYLER COUNTY

A MANDATORY evacuation order was issued on August 28, 2017, for all low-lying, flood-prone areas of Tyler County Red Cross shelter open at True Vine Baptist Church, 2626 US Hwy 69, Doucette DOC | Newton County Order of Mandatory Evacuation



NEWTON COUNTY

A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued on August 28, 2017, for unincorporated areas of Newton County located along low lying areas of the Sabine River

Located in the following zip codes 75966 75932 75933 75928 77614

DOC | Newton County Order of Voluntary Evacuation

GALVESTON COUNTY

Bolivar - A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued for Bolivar on August 24, 2017

© 2017 KBMT-TV