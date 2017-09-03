Beaumont sets two water distribution points for Sunday

Close-up view of bottles of water Photo/Thinkstock (Photo: moodboard, This content is subject to copyright.)

BEAUMONT - The City of Beaumont will be distributing water along with a limited supply of MRE meals and bags of ice at two locations in Beaumont.

During the distribution which starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. at both locations, each vehicle will receive bottled water and, while supplies last, will also receive a box of MREs and a bag of ice according to a release from the City of Beaumont.

The distribution points are...

Babe Zaharias Memorial Stadium , 2445 Concord Road

Ozen High School, 3443 Fannett Road

The city requests drivers do the following at each location to help make things run more efficiently...

Drivers- Put down your cell phone. We need your full attention to be on following the instructions of personnel. Roll down your drivers side window so you can hear instructions from personnel. Supplies will be given from the passenger side of the vehicle so, either roll down passenger windows or pop your trunk.

From the City of Beaumont...

We are working to establish additional P.O.D.s and will publish a press release with updated information when it is available.

Please follow the Beaumont Police Facebook Page and Beaumont Fire Rescue Facebook Page for additional information.

Remember, we are Texas Strong and we will get through this. Take a deep breath, have compassion for others, be of help when possible and please be patient with those who are working long hours in the heat to distribute these supplies to our citizens in need!

