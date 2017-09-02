Beaumont Golden Corral offers free meals to first responders, Harvey victims

The Beaumont Golden Corral reopened Saturday at 10 a.m. when limited staff were on hand to serve a limited buffet.

The restaurant owners announced the location would serve free meals to all uniformed first responders until 4 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, the Beaumont Golden Corral said it would offer free to-go meals to anyone in need from 2-4 p.m. Saturday until supplies run out.

"We at Golden Corral are truly heartbroken at the devastation caused to our community," the Robles Family said in a statement. "We are very proud to see how this community has come together in such an inspirational way. Our Golden Corral family will continue to work hard to restore life, faith, normalcy, and love back to this wonderful city."

For questions regarding hours, prices or meals, please contact the restaurant directly at 409-842-2441.

© 2017 KBMT-TV