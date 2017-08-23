Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level ahead of Harvey, which as of Wednesday morning is a tropical depression.

The SOC was ordered from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and will go to level II (escalated response conditions) at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

“The state’s emergency personnel are well prepared for the potential impact from Tropical Depression Harvey, and stand ready to assist in the event of any severe weather emergencies,” said Abbott in a statement. “As the State Operations Center increases its readiness levels, I also encourage Texans in the storm’s path to make their own emergency preparations, heed warnings from local officials, and avoid high water areas. I ask that all Texans keep those in the Gulf Coast region in their thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this severe weather event.”

Abbott’s office said Texas resources already involved in the emergency preparation include:

- Department of Information Resources

- Public Utility Commission of Texas

- Railroad Commission of Texas

- State Auditor’s Office

- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force One)

- Texas A&M Forest Service

- Texas Animal Health Commission

- Texas Attorney General’s Office

- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

- Texas Commission on Fire Protection

- Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

- Texas Department of Agriculture

- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

- Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

- Texas Department of Insurance

- Texas Department of Public Safety

- Texas Department of State Health Services

- Texas Department of Transportation

- Texas Division of Emergency Management

- Texas Education Agency

- Texas General Land Office

- Texas Health and Human Services Commission

- Texas Military Department

- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

- Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

