Hurricane season nears peak as Texas recovers, Irma looms

The peak of the 2017 hurricane season is approaching on Sept. 10 as Hurricane Irma looms over Florida.

While Irma is not expected to bring rain or severe weather to areas affected by Harvey, many Texans may be wondering when the season will end.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn said it’s not clear whether the 2017 season will bring any more severe hurricanes.

“We may have already seen the worst of it. There’s no way to predict it,” Vaughn said.

Hurricane season stretches from June to November.

While the largest number of storms form during the peak, Vaughn said accuracy decreases dramatically in weather predictions longer than one week out.

“The science isn’t there yet,” he said.

That means it's impossible to predict whether any more powerful storms will form.

