Icy conditions across Houston as Winter Storm Warning continues

HOUSTON -- Rain, sleet and freezing temperatures led to icy roads across the Houston area Tuesday.

Those roads will stay iced over until Wednesday morning when we finally get a chance to thaw out, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says one person died Tuesday after exposure to the winter conditions. Officials say the victim was found on the south side and had signs of hypothermia.

Turner said two other homeless people have been hospitalized for hypothermia.

A man was found dead behind a dumpster on Telephone Road south of the South Loop today, apparently due to exposure to winter conditions. #HOUWX — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 16, 2018

A fatal crash was also reported Tuesday night on the Gulf Freeway near Dixie Farm Road.

Intermittent road closures have been reported on multiple overpasses and bridges, especially west and north of Houston. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were more than 100 reports of ice on roadways, including every major highway in the Houston area.

Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference Tuesday evening to provide an update on the road conditions and what is expected Wednesday.

HPD reports there have been "well over 300 crashes" Tuesday. City and county leaders praised those who chose to stay home Tuesday out of caution.

Average number of traffic crashes in 24 hour period is about 226, today we’ve had well over 300 in a 9 hour period despite much lighter traffic after many folks heeded@SylvesterTurner warning. Roadway conditions remain treacherous throughout the region & will be until 1 p.m Wed. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 17, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 12 a.m. Wednesday. Roads are expected to thaw out late Wednesday morning into early afternoon.

