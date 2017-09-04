Worship sounds fill theater parking lot following Harvey

A parking lot usually filled with the aroma of popcorn and lines of avid movie goers echoed with the sounds of worship and praise music Sunday as around 75 members of a The Free City Church of Beaumont held an unusual outdoor service at the Cinemark Tinseltown 15.

The church uses the theater on a regular bases, but because of the storm services were held in the open air.

Lead Pastor Michael Lynd and his congregation earlier this week set up a water and supplies distribution point to help those affected by the storm. He told 12News adversity has some advantages.

"It’s a chance to be the church instead of just having church. When storms come we get a chance to be the church and serve the community and not just talk about Jesus but show the love of Jesus by serving our city,” said Pastor Lynd.

The Free City Church is coordinating with other southeast Texas churches to make best use of relief efforts.

