Wireless carriers waive data overage fees for Harvey victims

Worried about racking up overages from your cell phone provider while you're trying to get ahold of your loved ones? Well, you shouldn't be. The major U.S. wireless carriers are all waiving data overage fees for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

AT&T

AT&T customers with billing zip codes in nearly 60 counties will have unlimited data, voice and text through September 15. Prepaid customers will also get unlimited voice and text. Counties affected are: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Wailer, Walker, Washington, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

Verizon

Verizon customers impacted by Harvey who go over their data limit between August 26 and September 8 will get the total amount credited back to their accounts.

Sprint, Boost and Virgin Mobile

Sprint, Boost and Virgin Mobile will be waiving all overage fees on calls, texts and data between August 26 and September 8 for those impacted by the hurricane. In addition, all Sprint stores are acting as charging stations for those who don't have power and need to charge their phones.

T-Mobile and Metro PCS

All T-Mobile and Metro PCS customers will have access to unlimited data between August 28 and September 8 without any fees. Zip codes affected: Texas: 830, 512, 210, 936, 956, 361,979, 281,832,713, 409, 346; Louisiana: 337, 985

