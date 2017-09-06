Video shows swarm of mosquitos in Texas after Hurricane Harvey

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not expect an increase in Zika cases in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, the agency said the mosquito population would balloon because of the storm and subsequent flooding.

Adult mosquitos usually die from the high winds during hurricanes. But, mosquito eggs thrive during flooding, and the surviving adult mosquitos lay even more eggs -- drastically increasing mosquito populations, according to the CDC.

Check out this video filmed Monday in Refugio, Texas, which shows swarms of mosquitos in Texas:

© 2017 KBMT-TV