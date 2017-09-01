Use these resources now if your home was hit by Harvey

EMERGENCY RESCUE CONTACTS

Need to be rescued in Orange County? Call 409-882-7895.

Live outside the Beaumont city limits in Jefferson County and need to be rescued? Call 409-835-8757.

Have an immediate emergency? Call 911.



Cajun Navy: 281-464-4851

EVACUEE SHELTER AND HOTEL INFORMATION

Use the American Red Cross' Shelter Finder

List of evacuation shelters in Southeast Texas

Find out what shelter a loved one is using

If you qualify for Transitional Sheltering Assistance, FEMA will pay for you to stay in certain hotels for a limited period of time. Click here to learn more.

NEED WATER?

List of places to find water in Southeast Texas

APPLY FOR FEMA DISASTER ASSISTANCE

Was your property damaged because of Harvey?

Click HERE to apply for federal disaster assistance

Call (800) 621-3362 / TTY (800) 462-7585 Standard hours (7 days a week) of operation 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time You have 60-days from the date of emergency declaration (Aug. 25) to apply for assistance.

For more specific assistance, including filing a flood claim, click HERE.

AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Scammers do not stop for natural disasters like Harvey, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is trying to prevent victims from being re-victimized by criminals preying on those affected by the storm.

BEST RESOURCE >> Harvey Rumor Control Information Center

Scam Prevention Reminders FEMA will never charge for assistance, home inspections or application completion Never pay anyone claiming to help speed up insurance or disaster assistance processes In person, ALWAYS ask to see FEMA employees' IDs FEMA shirts or jackets are not proof of identity All FEMA representatives and contractors have laminated photo IDs National Flood Insurance Program adjusters will have official cards with their names and the types of claims they adjust If anyone seems fishy, don't give them personal information and call 911



How to Report Fraud

FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline: 866-720-5721

Report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Report price gouging and home repair scams to the Texas Attorney General: 1-800-252-8011

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

Is your social security check delayed?

Hurricane Harvey caused some mail delivery services and postal facilities to close in Texas. If you were expecting a social security benefits check but were displaced by Harvey, click here for a list of Post Office locations, where checks are available for pick-up. (Scroll to the bottom of the page, after you click the link.) You must have valid identification in order to receive your check. If you are paying by direct deposit, your money should arrive as normal. If not, call your bank.

Evacuated after Harvey and unable to access your social security payment?

Three emergency payment locations have been established in Texas, where beneficiaries can request immediate payments in person on Sept. 2.

Houston: NRG Center

2 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas: Kay Bailey Hutchison Dallas Convention Center

650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Austin: Tony Burger Center

3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX 78745

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Need to find the nearest open Social Security office?

Click here or call 1-800-772-1213

AGRICULTURE RESOURCES

The Texas Department of Agriculture set up a website and phone line for those who need feed/hay and folks wanting to donate feed/hay.

Hay Hotline Website Site (Public)

Hay Hotline Phone Number: 512-463-9360

Email Hay Hotline: HayHotline@TexasAgriculture.gov

HOSPITAL INFORMATION

All patients were evacuated from Baptist Hospital. Below are other emergency medical options.

Christus Hospital: Still operating but under emergency conditions. The hospital is urging the community to only visit CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth if there is a critical, life threatening medical need. ADDRESS: 2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 PHONE: (409) 892-7171



Neighbors Emergency Center (Both locations open 24/7) Beaumont (4755 Eastex Fwy. Beaumont, TX 77706) (409) 924-0055 Port Arthur (3330 Hwy. 365, Port Arthur, TX 77642) (409) 722-9554



JOBS AND VOLUNTEER WORK

Lost your job because of Harvey?

Your job hasn't paid you because of Harvey?

Are you an employer needing to hire more workers because of Harvey?

Register and post job openings Include language like "Hurricane Harvey evacuees are encouraged to apply for this position"



Volunteer to help with disaster relief efforts

