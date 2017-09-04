US 69 reopens between Beaumont and Lumberton following Harvey

TxDOT announced Monday night that US 69 was open both north and southbound between Beaumont and Lumberton.

Drivers should still expect delays because only one lane was open in each direction due to remaining water on the road, according to transportation officials.

"Please slow down in areas with water over the road," TxDOT wrote in an alert.

