KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

TxDOT re-opens I-10 eastbound in Orange County Monday

Stephen Adams, KBMT 3:15 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

I-10 was re-opened eastbound Monday throughout Orange County, according to TxDOT.
 
The interstate remained closed westbound from FM 105 to the Neches River because of high water.
 
For the latest road conditions, click here.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories