TxDOT re-opens I-10 eastbound in Orange County Monday Stephen Adams, KBMT 3:15 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

I-10 was re-opened eastbound Monday throughout Orange County, according to TxDOT. The interstate remained closed westbound from FM 105 to the Neches River because of high water.
