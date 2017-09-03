TxDOT partially re-opens I-10 in Orange County after Harvey flooding

The Texas Department of Transportation partially re-opened Interstate 10 in Orange County Sunday night.

Westbound I-10 was re-opened Sunday in Orange County between the state line to FM 105 in Vidor.

"I-10 east and westbound from FM 105 to the Neches River is still closed due to high water," according to Beaumont District TxDOT Spokesperson Sarah Dupre.

Current road conditions can be found here.

