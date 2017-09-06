Traffic Alert: repairs underway on US 96 after Harvey flood damage

US-96 between Lumberton and Silsbee had one lane open in both directions Wednesday evening, while crews worked to repair Harvey flood damage at the Village Creek Relief Bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Keep up with TxDOT updates on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information.
12 News also maintains traffic alerts, which can be found here.
