Thousands of blood donations didn't happen because of Harvey. Here's how to help.

LifeShare Blood Center will reopen its donation site at 4305 Laurel Street in Beaumont Wednesday and resume normal operating hours, according to a spokesperson.

Cancelled blood drives and shuttered donation centers caused more than 1,500 anticipated blood donations to not happen because of Hurricane Harvey, said Lifeshare -- which serves hospitals in Southeast Texas and Louisiana. Similar impacts were felt at other donation sites in Texas.

"We realize many people are focused on basic needs right now and so many have suffered great loss. For those of us who are fortunate enough to have our basic needs covered and can safely drive to donate blood, this is a way we can support the community and meet a vital need for patient care," Spokesperson Tina Martinez said.

The center's regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays. The facility is also open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Mobile blood drive operations were being assessed on an individual basis Tuesday because road conditions were still poor in parts of southeast Texas, according to Martinez, who encouraged anyone traveling to a blood drive to call ahead and confirm the date and time.

LifeShare can be called at 409-838-5289 or reached online by clicking here.

