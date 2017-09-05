Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits Beaumont, promises support after Harvey

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made good Tuesday on his promise to be present during the recovery process following Hurricane Harvey.

The governor stopped in Beaumont Tuesday afternoon, where he met several local leaders at Ozen High School and discussed in detail a plan for the recovery of southeast Texas. Among those leaders were state representatives, county judges and Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames.

"We're not gonna waste a single day as we begin the road towards returning Southeast Texas to the way that it was before this storm hit," Abbott said.

After his hour-long discussion with local stakeholders, Abbott said his first priority was protecting every single life -- with a second step of restoring essential services like power and water. The third step would be a long-term build out, according to Abbott.

The governor took time to hand out goods at the distribution site in the school's parking lot.

"He has pledged his support and anything we need. He's assigned a person to us that we can get straight to him," Mayor Ames said of the governor's visit.

Abbott said the Texas spirit displayed during the storm has kept him motivated.

"It's good the governor thought this area important enough to come visit," Dist. 22 State Representative Joe Deshotel said.

