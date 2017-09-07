Tetanus shot (Photo: ThinkStock, Custom)

BEAUMONT - Tetanus shots will be available free of charge for people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the Precinct 4 Service Center located at 7780 Boyt Rd.

Residents are also encouraged to bring empty bottles of medications that need to be refilled. Precinct 4's emergency management department said they will be filled and delivered the next day.

IDs are required to receive medications.

Tetanus shots will also be available for $40 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Promptu Immediate Care located at 4046 Dowlen Rd. TDAP shots, or Tetanus with Pertussis, will also be available for $60. These shots reportedly have added immune protection and could be especially useful for elderly residents.

First responders can also receive a free Tetanus shot at this location with a photo ID.

The shots will also be available at Promptu Immediate Care from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, but at the regular price of $75 for a Tetanus shot and $95 for a TDAP shot.

