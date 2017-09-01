Southeast Texas Harvey evacuees flown to shelters around the state

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KBMT)

Volunteers, rescue crews and pilots worked together Friday at Jack Brooks Regional Airport to fly southeast Texas evacuees to safety.

Harvey evacuees from the Beaumont and Port Arthur areas filed in and out of the terminal. They were met by volunteers from as nearby as down the street and as far away as Israel.

"It really just helped me realize how blessed I am, so I felt like I should just come and be a blessing to other people," volunteer Serenity Bill-Williams said.

Evacuees were given medical and emotional checks, if needed. They were also given supplies including food, clothing and water.

Many of the evacuees hopped off their bus and onto a plane heading to a mega shelter in Dallas, while others traveled to San Antonio.

"The water got so high. It came up to my knees. Stuff was in the water. It was just nasty," Port Arthur evacuee Roberta Jones said of the flooding that forced her to evacuate.

Volunteers said they planned to return to the airport and help evacuees like Jones as long as needed.

