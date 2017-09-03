Southeast Texas Food Bank will distribute water Monday afternoon

Citing Beaumont's ongoing water saga, the Southeast Texas Food Bank announced Sunday that it would distribute four cases of bottled water to anyone who came to the food bank between noon and 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

The food bank, which is located at 3845 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway in Beaumont, will only distribute water.

"Those coming for water must remain in their cars and follow the instructions of organizing Food Bank staff and volunteers," Executive Director Dan Maher said. "No walk ups or traffic line cutters will be served."

