Shower trailer made available for women and children in Beaumont

A shower trailer will be available Monday, Sept. 4 at Paradise Baptist Church, which is located at 4390 Fannett Rd in Beaumont.

Beaumont City Councilwoman Robin Mouton announced on Facebook Sunday that the trailer would be available Monday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m., for women and children impacted by Harvey and needing a hot shower.

