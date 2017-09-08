KBMT
Several Southeast Texas curfews lifted or adjusted following Harvey

KBMT 1:20 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Curfews were enacted in several areas of Southeast Texas following flooding from Harvey however some have been modified or lifted completely.

Here's a list of where curfews are and are not in effect

  • BEAUMONT: There is no curfew in Beaumont.
     
  • PORT ARTHUR: The Port Arthur curfew has been lifted.
     
  • ORANGE COUNTY: A county wide curfew is still in effect, however, as of Friday, September 8, the times will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Texas Department of Public Safety officers  will assist local law enforcement agencies in enforcing the curfew in all areas of the county.
       
  • VIDOR: A curfew remains in effect for 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. Previously the curfew was 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
     
  • GROVES: Effective Thursday, September 7, the Groves city-wide curfew has been lifted.

