SCHOOLS | Southeast Texas school closures due to Harvey

BEAUMONT - Tropical Storm Harvey is causing schedule changes and cancellations for some Southeast Texas schools for the first week of the 2017-2018 school year. Concerns about Harvey are also causing some civic organizations to make cancellations.

The following list will be updated as verified information is received. Email us if you see an error.

SCHOOLS STARTING SEPT. 5 & 6

Anahuac ISD: Classes begin Sept. 6

Burkeville ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

Brookeland ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

Chester ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

Colmesneil ISD: Classes begin Sept. 6

East Chambers ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

High Island ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

Jasper ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

Lamar University: Classes begin Sept. 5, using a hybrid face-to-face and online model

Liberty ISD: Classes begin Sept. 6

Newton ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5

Woodville ISD: Classes begin Sept. 5



ALL SCHOOLS

All Saints Episcopal School will make an announcement on Sept. 11.

Beaumont ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Bob Hope Middle/High School: Classes begin Sept. 11

Bob Hope Elementary: Classes begin Sept. 11

Bridge City ISD: Canceled until further notice

Buna ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Diocese of Beaumont: Classes begin Sept. 11

Deweyville ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

The Ehrhart School: Classes begin Sept. 11

Evadale ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Evolution Academy of Beaumont: Closed

Harmony Science Academy: Classes begin Sept. 11

Hamshire-Fannett ISD: ClSept. 18

Hardin-Jefferson ISD: Will make an announcement on Sept. 7

Hull-Daisetta ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Kirbyville ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Kountze ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Lamar State College-Orange: Closed until further notice

Lamar State College Port Arthur: Classes begin Sept. 11

Lamar Institute of Technology: Classes begin Sept. 11 (registration continues through Sept. 15)

Legacy Christian Academy: Classes expected to begin Sept. 11

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD: Closed until further notice

Lumberton ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11 School meals FREE for all students until September 30, 2017 For bus service from a place that is not your regular address call (409) 923-7494 Home football game Vs. Hamshire-Fannett, Spet. 8, FREE to all who attend

McNeese State University: Closed through Wednesday

Nederland ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Orangefield ISD: Closed until further notice

Port Neches-Groves ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11 Employees return Sept. 8

Port Arthur ISD: Will resume Sept. 18

Sabine Pass ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Silsbee ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Spurger ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

Tekoa Academy - Port Arthur & Orange: Classes begin Sept. 11

Vidor ISD: Classes begin Sept. 19

Warren ISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

West Hardin County CISD: Classes begin Sept. 11

West Orange-Cove CISD: Classes begin Sept. 19 September 11 – Limited Staff access; ONLY Central Office, Maintenance, Transportation, Custodians, Food Service, Campus Leadership Teams and Campus Office Staff members will be allowed on campuses and buildings. September 13 – All Remaining Staff, including teachers

Vista College: Classes begin Sept. 11

GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND EVENTS (INCLUDING SCHOOL EVENTS/SPECIFIC ACADEMIC EVENTS)

City of Beaumont:

Beaumont Police Cops & Kids Carnival: Rescheduled for Oct.28 to coincide with BPD's Halloween Trunk

Beaumont Best Years Center:

Sterling Pruitt Activity Center:

Ezra Charles' "The Story of Boogie Woogie:" Rescheduled from this Saturday to Sept. 23. Tickets will be honored on the new date or refunds may be requested.

City of Groves:

Hardin County:

Jefferson County:

KidFish 2017: Rescheduled to Sept. 30

City of Nederland:

City of Port Arthur Transit: Running on Monday

City of Port Arthur:

Spindletop Gladys City Museum:

ALL Stark Cultural Venues: Closed for the week. Reopen Tuesday Sept 5 Including... Stark Museum of Art - 712 Green Avenue, Orange, TX The W.H. Stark House & Carriage House - 610 Main Avenue, Orange, TX Shangri La Gardens - 2111 West Park Avenue, Orange, TX Lutcher Theater - 707 Main Avenue, Orange, TX Stark Foundation Administration - 601 Green Avenue, Orange, TX



