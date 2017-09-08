KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Restoration help: Make sure your home is safe after Harvey

Cleanup efforts have left many wondering how to safely restore their homes.

Staff and Katlyn Gardenhire , KBMT 10:57 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

The massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey has forced thousands of people in Southeast Texas to rip out carpet and drywall.

Cleanup efforts have left many wondering how to safely restore their homes.

12 News’ Katlyn Gardenhire spoke with a homeowner dealing with the issue.

In a Facebook Live interview, experts from SERVPRO also offer advice for homeowners dealing with damage.

© 2017 KBMT-TV

KBMT

GET HELP | Resources for residents affected by Tropical Storm Harvey

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories