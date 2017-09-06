RESOURCES | Where to pick-up water and other help on Wednesday

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Here's some info and events for today and the near future that we've received recently regarding help for Southeast Texans in the aftermath of Harvey.

We will update this article as receive info about events and distribution locations for today.

If you know of other places or your organization is distributing please email us.

GET HELP | Resources for residents affected by Tropical Storm Harvey

WEDNESDAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Beaumont --- Three points of distribution, or "PODs", have been set up in Beaumont according to the City of Beaumont.

Babe Zaharias Memorial Stadium, 2445 Concord Road

Ozen High School, 3443 Fannett Road

West Brook High School, 8750 Phelan

Each Vehicle will receive bottled water. At this time, a box of MREs and a bag of ice are also being given out while supplies last.

When you arrive at the POD:

Drivers- Put down your cell phone. We need your full attention to be on following the instructions of personnel. Roll down your drivers side window so you can hear instructions from personnel. Supplies will be given from the passenger side of the vehicle so, either roll down passenger windows or pop your trunk.

Noon & 6 p.m. in Port Arthur -- Tekoa Academy and the American Red Cross will be providing hot meals, twice daily at noon& 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, September 6th.

LOCATIONS

Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies T-STEM High School, 327 Thomas Blvd

Tekoa future campus site, 3737 Doctors Drive (former Park Place Hospital parking area)

1 p.m. - in Beaumont & Port Arthur -- Salvation Army volunteers will serve meals as well as give away boxes of food and cases of water.

Golden Triangle Harvey distribution center, 1490 N. 7th St, in Beaumont

Breath of Life Ministries, 3700 Procter St., in Port Arthur

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. in Beaumont -- Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 710 Interstate 10 East, is providing water and other supplies daily from 1 - 5 p.m.

5 p.m. in Beaumont -- Cathedral in the Pines Church, 2350 Eastex Fwy, will again distribute water and other supplies at the church on Eastex Freeway.

ORANGE COUNTY

1 p.m. - in Orange -- Salvation Army volunteers will serve meals as well as give away boxes of food and cases of water.

CHAMBERS COUNTY

In Chambers County anyone needing computer access or help using a computer for FEMA registration is encouraged to visit one of the Chambers County Libraries.

The libraries will be open 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, September 5th through Friday September 8th, after which the libraries will resume normal hours.

Locations:

Anahuac - Main Branch, 202 Cummings Street (409) 267-2554

Winnie - Juanita Hargraves Memorial Branch, 924 Highway 124 (409) 296-8245

Mont Belvieu - Sam & Carmena Goss Memorial Branch, 1 John Hall Road (281) 576-2245

© 2017 KBMT-TV