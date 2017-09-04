RESOURCES | Where to pick-up water and other help on Monday

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Here's some info and events for today and the near future that we've received recently regarding help for Southeast Texans in the aftermath of Harvey.

We will update this article as receive info about events and distribution locations for today.

MONDAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY

8 a.m. - Beaumont -- Free food, water, and Supplies until they're gone at Victory Temple Church , 2630 S.11th Beaumont

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Beaumont --- Three points of distribution, or "PODs", have been set up in Beaumont for Monday, September 4, according tot eh City of Beaumont.

Babe Zaharias Memorial Stadium, 2445 Concord Road

Ozen High School, 3443 Fannett Road

West Brook High School, 8750 Phelan

Each Vehicle will receive bottled water. At this time, a box of MREs and a bag of ice are also being given out while supplies last.

When you arrive at the POD:

Drivers- Put down your cell phone. We need your full attention to be on following the instructions of personnel. Roll down your drivers side window so you can hear instructions from personnel. Supplies will be given from the passenger side of the vehicle so, either roll down passenger windows or pop your trunk.

Noon in Beaumont -- Hot lunches will be given away at the corner of Lucas and Concord from noon until they're gone at 409 The Heat and Crossroads Trucking Service.

1:30 p.m. PN-G High School -- The Ferguson Law Firm will be handing out free box lunches Monday at 1: 30 p.m. at Port Neches-Groves High School in the gym parking lot by the Ferguson Law Firm.

2 p.m. in Beaumont -- A shower trailer will be available Paradise Baptist Church at 4390 Fannett Rd in Beaumont for women children impacted by Harvey and needing a hot shower.

ORANGE COUNTY

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Bridge City -- Bridge Pointe Fellowship in Bridge City is giving away water, MREs, kids snacks, diapers & wipes, dog and cat food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies including pallets of bleach and more Monday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

In Chambers County anyone needing computer access or help using a computer for FEMA registration is encouraged to visit one of the Chambers County Libraries.

The libraries will be open 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, September 5th through Friday September 8th, after which the libraries will resume normal hours.

Locations:

Anahuac - Main Branch, 202 Cummings Street (409) 267-2554

Winnie - Juanita Hargraves Memorial Branch, 924 Highway 124 (409) 296-8245

Mont Belvieu - Sam & Carmena Goss Memorial Branch, 1 John Hall Road (281) 576-2245

