RESOURCES | Tetanus shots available for free, at discounted rates in Southeast Texas

Tetanus shot (Photo: ThinkStock, Custom)

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Tetanus shots will be available free of charge or at a discount around Southeast Texas for people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Precinct 4 Service Center, 7780 Boyt Rd. Residents are encouraged to bring empty bottles of medications that need to be refilled. Precinct 4's emergency management department said they will be filled and delivered the next day. IDs are required to receive medications.





Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Promptu Immediate Care, 4046 Dowlen Rd. Tetanus shots available at discount rate of $40 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday TDAP shots, or Tetanus with Pertussis, available at discount for $60. TDAP shots reportedly have added immune protection and could be especially useful for elderly residents. FREE Tetanus shots for First responders with a photo ID.





Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- The Port Arthur Health Department will have limited tetanus shots available

Friday & Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Village Square Shopping Center, 2825 Nall St., suite 22, Port Neches. Shots for RESIDENTS of Nederland, Groves & Port Neches ONLY. 1000 Hepatitis A and 1000 Tetanus shots for available for residents. Adults 19 years of age or older. Shots will be provided on a "first-come-first-serve basis." You must present a valid drivers license or ID showing residency in Nederland, Groves or Port Neches. Available as long as supplies last





ORANGE COUNTY

Tetanus vaccinations have arrived and Orange County will be holding Tdap clinics September 8-12.

The tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis vaccination is being offered for those that have been working in or around the flooded waters. You do not need a tetanus vaccination if you have had the vaccine in the past 10 years but are eligible to receive a booster if it has been 5 years since your last shot.

All residents are asked to please be patient at the vaccination sites and, if possible, use the vaccination site closest to their residential area. Future clinic dates will be available when additional vaccines arrive.

First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Main Street, Vidor Friday, September 8th 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, September 9th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Orange City Library, 220 5th Street, Orange Sunday, September 10th 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, September 11th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Pinehurst city council, 2497 MLK Jr. Drive, Orange Tuesday, September 12th 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



First Responders only - Vidor City Hall located at Grand St, Vidor, Tx Friday, September 8th 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Must show government ID or be in uniform

- Vidor City Hall located at Grand St, Vidor, Tx

The Center for Disease Control website has more information about the Tdap vaccination.

HARDIN COUNTY

Friday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. -- Pinewood Fire Station, 333 Commercial Dr., Sour Lake Harbor Hospice of Beaumont is offering FREE tetanus shots will be available from 1-3 p.m. Friday



© 2017 KBMT-TV