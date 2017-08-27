Pres. Trump traveling to Texas Tuesday to survey Hurricane Harvey damage

President Donald Trump will travel to hurricane-ravaged Texas on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters the White House is still coordinating logistics with state and local officials.

She adds: "We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers."

Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. Rising water chased some people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers.

Trump has been praising the government's response to the storm on Twitter.

He tweeted earlier Sunday that he would be traveling to Texas as soon as he could go "without causing disruption."

He said: "The focus must be life and safety."

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

