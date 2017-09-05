Port Arthur begins picking up debris from homes after Harvey

The City of Port Arthur urged residents Tuesday to put out their garbage because trash removal has resumed following Harvey.

The city said garbage crews would pick up trash and debris daily from sunrise to sundown.

Residents were asked to place debris near the curb, while avoiding ditches and drainage areas. The city also asked them to sort debris, if possible.

Officials in Jefferson County asked county residents to sort their debris, as well. The county will resume pick-up services Thursday and said sorting will help because items like furniture, appliances and electronics would all be transported to different sites.

© 2017 KBMT-TV