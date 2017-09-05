Police investigate claim hotel took advantage of family during Harvey

A family from Orange said they were taken advantage of by a hotel manager in Jennings, La., where they sought refuge after Harvey.

Among their complaints, they said they were charged for meals and bottled water they said were donated by volunteers.

A video filmed by one of those volunteers has subsequently gained traction online.

Jennings Police told 12 News the matter was under investigation.

The hotel manager denied the family's claims in a phone call with 12 News.

Watch the video below:

© 2017 KBMT-TV