Police called to rescue two people who drove into flood waters in Vidor

Two people in a vehicle tried to drive down Old Spanish Trail through flooding when they became entrapped in their vehicle shortly after 9 p.m Tuesday near Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The two individuals called 911, and at least six first responders entered the water to rescue the pair, Carroll said. The Vidor Police Department was assisted by a water rescue crew from Orange County and an FBI swift water rescue team.

It appeared the duo had driven down back roads to avoid the 8 p.m. curfew, Carroll said.

Wreckers on the scene confirmed to 12 News that the pair was rescued.

The Vidor Police Department urged drivers Tuesday night to turn around and don't drown.

