Police arrest 'lowest of the low' for alleged looting in Vidor subdivision

Three men suspected of looting in a Vidor subdivision were arrested overnight Thursday in Vidor. Photo/Vidor Police

VIDOR - Vidor Police arrested four people overnight for looting homes in a northeast Vidor subdivision.

Police arrested three adults from Vidor and a 14 -year-old Lake Charles resident who were suspected of looting and burglarizing homes in the Maplecrest Acres subdivision according to a Facebook post by Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Carroll pulled no punches in his post stating "these people are the lowest of the low to steal from those that have lost so much. Eternal Damnation shall be their final punishment and there is no ICE Water in Hell."

