Orange County emergency management officials confirm nine deaths

Orange County Emergency Management officials announced Sunday there had already been nine confirmed Harvey-related deaths, as of 5 p.m.

Searches spawned by missing person reports resulted in two of the deceased victims being found, the county said. Four other victims were elderly, and their deaths were possibly related to power outages, emergency management officials said.

"If you have a friend or family member that did not leave areas that were impacted by the rising waters and you have not heard from them, we urge you to contact your local law enforcement," Orange County Emergency Management wrote in an update late Sunday night.

On Sunday, southeast Texas law enforcement agencies worked with the Texas Task Force, National Guard and active duty military troops to begin grid assessments that will gauge evacuation needs, include welfare checks and evaluate infrastructure issues. The first assessments were done on a street-by-street basis in Pinehurst.

"We anticipate responders to be in the Pine Forest area tomorrow and want to remind the citizens that they will be easily identified by clearly marked vehicles and uniforms," Orange County Emergency Management said.

As of the weekend's end, the mobile medical unit had seen 153 patients in Orange County. Roughly 5,000 people were evacuated from Orange County to Lake Charles because of Harvey. So far, more than 500 animals have been rescued from the flooding.

