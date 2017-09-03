Military operates 24-hour medical facility at Silsbee High School

Southeast Texans needing medical help have a free medical clinic at the Silsbee Hospital courtesy of the U.S. Military.

The campus, located at 1575 Highway 96 N in Silsbee, is hosting the 24-hour mobile E.R. and staffed by military doctors and nurses. Some injuries are treated on site, while those with more serious wounds can be taken by medical helicopter to another facility.

The military does not require an ID, but it prefers patients have identification when they come for treatment.

You do not need to live in Silsbee to use the clinic and there is no charge for the services.

