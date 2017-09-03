Members attend Sunday mass despite flooded church in Fannett

(Photo: Castro, Esperanza, KBMT)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Work has begun at St. Mary’s Parish in Fannett just days after Harvey.

Members from that church packed the pews during Sunday mass at St. Martin De Porres in Cheek.

“The number of people that can make it here surprised me. We thought there be a much smaller crowd so it was good to see people get out.” Said Robert Hidalgo.

Hidlago and his wife have been members of St. Mary’s for over 20 years and despite the devastation in the area, they still showed up to mass.

St. Mary’s, located on 9894 Gilbert Rd, received over two feet of water during Harvey.

“We still have it so much better than so many of the perishers and people in the area and so we are praying for them. We are going to find ways to help as well.” Said Father Jim McClintock.

Father McClintock was evacuated from St. Mary’s before floodwaters took over.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike damaged St. Mary’s Parish and was rebuilt after.

Father McClintock told 12News the goal is to repair the parish hall at St. Mary’s by the end of the month so members can return.

