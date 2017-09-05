Local post offices are closed. Here's how to get your mail in the meantime.

Many viewers have asked about postal service operations following Harvey's flooding in southeast Texas.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Tuesday evening that Lumberton's Post Office had resumed normal operations.

However, retail operations, delivery services and drop shipments remain suspended at several locations in our area.

Below are alternate sites offering services in place of the suspended locations.

Deweyville and Mauriceville Post Office customers should instead use the Bridge City location (900 Texas Ave, Bridge City)

Downtown Beaumont Post Office customers should instead go to the 5815 Walden Rd location, which is also in Beaumont

Nome Post Office customers should instead use the China location (305 N Broadway St., China, TX)

Orange Customers are being split between two locations: 77630 zip code customers should use the 5815 Walden Rd office in Beaumont 77611 zip code customers should go to the Bridge City location (900 Texas Ave, Bridge City)



