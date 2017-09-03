A Wimberley flood survivor, who lost his family in the deadly storms that hit the Texas Hill Country in 2015, did not think twice about lending a hand in the Coastal Bend region when Corpus Christi was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Jonathan McComb immediately pitched in to help with the recovery efforts.

Reporter Briana Whitney, with our sister-station in Corpus Christi, shared his story in the video above.

© 2017 KIII-TV