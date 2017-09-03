If you need FEMA aid but your computer was lost in Harvey, use the library

System.Object

If you don't have access to a computer because of Harvey, Chambers County is offering computer access at its public library for victims to register with FEMA.

The county's libraries will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 5-8. After that point, libraries will resume normal hours. You can find locations and regular hours here.

12 News has a list of resources online, including information about how to apply for FEMA aid. You can view that information by clicking here.

