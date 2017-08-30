How to apply for help from FEMA

System.Object

BEAUMONT, TX. - Hurricane Harvey is predicted to be the most costly natural disaster in the history of the United States, and while that can be pretty overwhelming, the federal government has some programs in place to help those who were impacted by nature's wrath.

Register for help from FEMA

The best way to register for help from FEMA is online at www.disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA smartphone app. Anyone who doesn't have access to the internet can call 1-800-621-3362.

National Flood Insurance Program

FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program provides affordable flood insurance to home and business owners. Here's how you can file a claim.

Rumor patrol: You may have heard a rumor that a new bill going into effect on September 1 will negatively impact all FEMA insurance claims filed after that date. This rumor is false. The bill passed by the Texas legislature may impact some insurance claims in Texas, but it will not impact NFIP claims since they are part of the federal government. So while you don't necessarily need to get your claim in before Friday, you should still get it in ASAP. More information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV