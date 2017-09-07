Horses rescued from Jefferson, Orange County waiting in groups for their owners at Ford Park

BEAUMONT - Forty horses are pawing around corrals at Ford Park as they wait to be reunited with their owners and officials say more are on the way.

The 40 healthy horses were rescued from floodwaters in Jefferson and Orange Counties according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Many more horses have been rescued and processed and once the first 40 horses are reunited with their owners additional groups will be brought to Ford Park for unification the release said.

Anyone who is missing a horse can to go to the Ford Park Barn on Thursday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to look for their horses according to the release.

Horse owners must have a valid ID, a valid Coggins test as well as a picture of their horse the release said.

Entry to the Ford Park Barn area MUST be made off of Hwy 124 as entry from the IH-10 Service Road is not allowed.

