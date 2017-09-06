Hardin-Jefferson ISD plans to split up middle school students as temporary modular campus is built

Hardin-Jefferson ISD

SOUR LAKE - Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District officials have decided that waiting for repairs to be made before starting the school year would take too long to be feasible.

The school that sustained the most damage was Henderson Middle School where two feet of water flooded the entire building according to a release from Superintendent Dr. Shannon Holmes.

The gym at Sour Lake Elementary sustained damage and the district plans to make sure the gym is safe before students go back to school the release said.

China Elementary School received minimal damage while Hardin-Jefferson High School received no damage according to the release.

The district has set Tuesday, September, 19 as their target start date with faculty and staff returning to campuses on Monday, September 18 Dr. Holmes said.

The district will notify parents if the date changes but is hoping to make the restart date to help their students recover a sense of normalcy and ger the year started according to the release.

The HJISD school board and the administrative staff have decided to split up the student body of the middle school among three campuses, Sour Lake and China Elementary Schools and the high school temporarily according to Dr. Holmes.

The split plan is expected to be in place for about five to six weeks until a modular building campus can be completed to reunite the middle school student body the release said.

6th GRADE Students who reside in Hardin County will go to Sour Lake Elementary 7:55 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Students who reside in Jefferson County will go to China Elementary 7:55 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.



7th & 8th GRADE All will go to Hardin-Jefferson High School 7:55 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. After breakfast, they will report to the gym. Parent pick up for HMS will be lined up outside the high school gym on the right hand side. Buses for the high school and middle schoolwill be serviced from the high school bus loop.



The district has been approved to provide free breakfast and lunches to ALL students through September 30 the release said.

After that displaced families may qualify for free student meals through the district's homeless liaison

Additional details about free meals will be released in the future according to the release.

The district is encouraging its students and their families to focus on recovery and says there will be no games or mandatory practices held for athletics until school starts again.

Athletic schedules are being adjusted and the district plans to salvage what it can.

In addition the district has canceled all homecoming events.

