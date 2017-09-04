Governor Greg Abbott to visit Harvey relief site in Beaumont

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit a Harvey relief distribution site in Beaumont.

He will be at the distribution point at Ozen High School on Fannett Road in Beaumont at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FEMA granted Abbott's request Monday for community disaster loan assistance to help Texas cities stay afloat financially while working to rebuild from Harvey.



"The quick and focused work of our federal partners in response to Hurricane Harvey has been essential to the recovery effort in Texas," Abbott said. "These loans are critical to providing cities with the resources and flexibility to recover while still providing important services to the Texans in their communities. I look forward to our continued work with the federal government and thank them for their help on behalf of the victims of this storm."

