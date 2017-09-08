KBMT
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Central
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Gov. Abbott to return to Beaumont amid Harvey devastation

Staff , KBMT 4:18 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

BEAUMONT – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with local officials in Beaumont Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, John Sharp of the Commission to Rebuild Texas and heads of state agencies will also attend the meeting.

It will take place at the City of Beaumont Emergency Operations Center located at 700 Orleans St. at 11:30 a.m.

© 2017 KBMT-TV

KBMT

Gov. Abbott announces task force to 'Rebuild Texas' after Harvey

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories