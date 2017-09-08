Gov. Abbott to return to Beaumont amid Harvey devastation

BEAUMONT – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with local officials in Beaumont Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, John Sharp of the Commission to Rebuild Texas and heads of state agencies will also attend the meeting.

It will take place at the City of Beaumont Emergency Operations Center located at 700 Orleans St. at 11:30 a.m.

